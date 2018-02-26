Injuries reported in crash on I-94 near Lawrence

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A multivehicle crash on I-94 near Lawrence Monday evening caused serious injuries, authorities say.

Van Buren County Dispatch says the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 53 in Lawrence Township.

Dispatchers weren’t immediately able to provide precise details about the number of victims, but said at least some were in critical condition.

The number of vehicle involved is not yet known, nor cause of the crash yet available.

One lane of the highway remained closed around 10:30 p.m.

