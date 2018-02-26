Lawmakers announcing bills to fight sexual assault

App users: Click to watch the 4 p.m. press conference.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lawmakers are about to hold a press conference to announce a package of bills aimed at combating sexual assault and protecting survivors.

The legislation comes in the aftermath of the case of Larry Nassar, a former sports doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics who molested his patients. Hundreds of girls and women, including Olympians, have come forward to say they were among his victims. The complaints against him date back two decades.

Two West Michigan lawmakers, Sen. Margaret O’Brien of Portage and Rep. Beth Griffin of Mattawan, will be at the press conference at the Capitol in Lansing. O’Brien and Griffin are both Republicans, but they’re working with a bipartisan group of legislators from across the state.

Also at the press conference will be several women who say Nassar abused them, including Kalamazoo native Rachael DenHollander, who was the first to push for charges against him; former MSU athlete Lindsey Lemke, who has been an outspoken critic of the way the university handled complaints against him; Amanda Thomashow, whose 2014 complaint against him led to a Title IX investigation but not any real change; and Olympian Jordyn Wieber.

Nassar, 54, was sentenced to 60 years in a federal prison on child porn charges and is being held in a facility in Tucson, Arizona. On top of that, he faces two sentences of up to 175 years and 125 years out of Ingham and Eaton counties, respectively, after pleading guilty to sexual assault charges. In both counties, he sat through dayslong sentencing hearings during which scores of women confronted him.

