Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into store

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a Family Dollar in Ionia Friday.

Police say the van fled the scene after it crashed into the front of the Family Dollar, located at 603 W. Adams Street near Main Street.

The suspect drove a short distance and got out of the vehicle near the American Inn and Suites on Brown Boulevard. He ran into the lobby where he was arrested by police.

The van was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Family Dollar after the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The suspect is being lodged at the Ionia County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana.

