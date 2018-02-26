Man pleads guilty to deadly workplace stabbing

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted to stabbing his co-worker in the neck, killing him, at a plant near Cassopolis last year.

William Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the Jan. 11, 2017, death of Jan Mendez.

Authorities say the two men fought while on break at the Ameri-Kart plastic injection molding plant in Cass County’s Mason Township and Henderson then stabbed Mendez. WNDU, the NBC affiliate out of South Bend, Indiana, previously reported Henderson told authorities he did it because he thought Mendez was in a rival gang and had treated him disrespectfully.

Henderson’s sentencing is scheduled for April 6. Under the terms of a plea agreement, the minimum sentence will be 30 years in prison and the court will set the maximum.

He also agreed to plead guilty to armed robbery in Elkhart County, Indiana, as part of his plea deal. The sentences he receives in Michigan and Indiana will run concurrently.

