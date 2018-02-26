Muskrat swims past office window in flooded river

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In 2013, it was a fish swimming by an office building’s window that made headlines during historic flooding on the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

On Sunday, a muskrat decided to put on a show outside of that same office building as the Grand rose above flood stage.

Photos of the muskrat were taken from the offices of Tanis -Schultz PLLC at the Oldtown Riverfront Building, located on the east side of the river between Pearl Street and the Blue Bridge.

If you look at the photo above, you can see a mark on the inside of the window on the left-hand side showing just how high the floodwaters rose back in April 2013.

Back in 2013, the Grand River crested at 21.9 feet. Sunday, it crested at 20.67 feet.

