Peeping suspect: ‘I made a bad judgment call’

Related Coverage Peeping charge after camera found in sub shop restroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man charged with hiding a cellphone to record women in a restaurant bathroom says he made a bad judgment call.

Brandyn Rosa, 20, was arraigned Monday on two charges: child sexually abusive activity and capturing/distributing image of unclothed person.

“I just want to say I made a bad judgment call,” Rosa said told Kent County District Judge Jeanine LaVille as he appeared in court via video feed. “Ruined my life and I can’t take it here.”

Rosa was arrested after the phone was discovered Saturday night at Penn Station East Coast Subs on 28th Street in Grand Rapids, where Rosa worked. It’s received a lot of attention because the dad of a victim went online to expose it.

The 14-year-old girl spotted the phone set atop a light above the toilet in the women’s restroom. She stayed in the bathroom and called her dad. He got the cops involved and started recording the evidence on Facebook Live.

Though one of Rosa’s charges includes distribution, Grand Rapids police say they have no evidence that the images were shared. They are still trying to determine how many victims there are.

The judge set Rosa’s bond at $10,000. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

