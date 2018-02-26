Sex assault suspect’s medical license suspended

Related Coverage W. MI doctor arrested for sex crimes involving patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State authorities have suspended the medical license of a West Michigan addiction doctor accused of sex crimes involving his patients.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Monday that it had pulled Steven Scranton’s license.

Scranton, of Rockford, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving force or coercion and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving personal injury. Six women, four of them who saw Scranton in Kent County to be treated for opioid addiction, said he made inappropriate comments and then later touched them inappropriately.

Complaints against Scranton have been filed with LARA. The license suspension does not indicate a final decision on whether he violated the Public Health Code; that may come later.

