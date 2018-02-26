Suspect sought in stabbing, attempted robberies near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing and two attempted armed robberies near Holland Sunday.

The first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located at 461 Butternut Drive in Holland Township.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a driver pulled into the gas station when a man approached with a knife and demanded money. The driver was able to get away without injuries.

Then around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Butternut Drive and James Street a man was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached from behind by a man who demanded money. When the man told the suspect he didn’t have any cash, the suspect stabbed him with a knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Investigators believe both incidents are related because the victims gave similar descriptions of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000.

