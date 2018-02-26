Teen victim’s family: Why no charges in 2014?





KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of 16-year-old rape and homicide victim Mujey Dumbuya is demanding answers from her school and from prosecutors after learning her alleged rapist was accused in a sexual assault four years earlier.

Quinn James, 42, the man accused of raping the East Kentwood High School student last year, was a maintenance worker for the district.

Police are trying to determine if he had anything to do with Dumbaya’s death.

Dumbuya’s family wants to know what, if anything, the Kentwood district knew about the unrelated rape allegations from 2014 and why prosecutors are charging him now for the crime and didn’t charge him back then.

“My question is why?” Dumbuya’s aunt, Jainya Sannoh, said of the lack of charges in 2014. “You know, because if they would have charged him back then, then probably this wouldn’t have been happening.”

The 18-year-old victim in that case says she called 911 in June 2014, the night James attacked her in his apartment. She said she was a former student at Ottawa Hills High School and had known James about a year.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said his office didn’t have enough evidence to file charges at the time. He refused to say what, if any, new evidence led him to charge James four years later.

“I’m not really putting blames on anybody for not doing it,” Dumbaya’s aunt said. “They probably have their reasons for not doing it at that point in time. They probably now have a reason why they want to do it at this point in time.”

James’ attorney has said he believes there’s no new evidence and that prosecutors are holding him “illegally” while investigating Dumbaya’s death.

A judge last week ordered James to stand trial in that case after the victim testified.

Dumbaya’s aunt said she also wants to know what Kentwood schools knew and when about the 2014 allegations. By that time, James had been working three years at Kentwood Public Schools, which had given him a second chance after convictions for armed robbery and weapons.

“I think the information is very important and I think people should know,” the aunt said.

She and other relatives planned to question the Board of Education at a meeting Monday night.

HAPPENING NOW: Kentwood Public Schools board meeting – Mujey Dumbuya’s family is here to address district during public comment @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/jlg88Lee3Z — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) February 26, 2018

On Monday, Kentwood Schools Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff told 24 Hour News 8 that the district learned only recently about the 2014 allegations. If it had known back then, he said, it would have triggered an internal investigation.

Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young, whose department investigated the old case, said the department knew James worked for the school but didn’t inform the district because the victim wasn’t a Kentwood student. She said prosecutors would have been required to tell the district if charges were filed.

In the case involving Dumbuya, the East Kentwood student, James was accused of raping her repeatedly last year, starting when she was 15. School officials have said the suspect and victim didn’t meet through school.

Dumbuya was set to testify against James in April, but disappeared late last month. Her body was found four days later in Kalamazoo.

“I just want people to get to the bottom of it, to bring the person to justice who did this to my niece,” her aunt said. “That’s all I want. The rest has already happened and my niece is dead, and that’s not going to change the fact.”

