Thank you for your Nominations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We reached out and you responded! It’s been a great turnout for our Connecting with Community Award nominations. There are some great partnerships that applied for our 10th year of this campaign.

The West Michigan community has done their part by nominating amazing community efforts that deserve to be highlighted and recognized for their work. Now it’s time for the Connecting with Community Partners to review and selection the eight finalists.

The nominations are judged on their collaborative effort. How effectively does this nominee reflect an effort of more than one organization working together to solve a problem or community based goal?

It is also judged on community outreach. How well does this nominee reach out to the community?

Two other factors it is reviewed on is uniqueness and impact. How unique and memorable is this nominee? What is the overall impact and effectiveness of this nominee?

The eight finalists will be announced on Wednesday February 28th and then featured on 24 Hour News 8 during the months of March, April and May. A celebration reception with all the finalists will be held on Wednesday, May 23rd.

The Connecting with Community Awards are proudly supported by our community partners: Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, Art Van Furniture, Grand Rapids Community Foundation, Mercantile Bank and Grand Rapids Symphony.

