West Catholic HS coach resigns over same-sex marriage dispute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Catholic High School softball coach resigned after how she says school leaders reacted to her plans to marry a woman.

Former softball coach Kristen Nelson posted on Facebook that a parent concerned about her personal life and relationship began “unpleasant conversations” within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids.

She wrote that West Catholic High School and the diocese let her know she would not be able to keep coaching at the school if she followed through with plans to marry her partner, Maria.

School officials posted on Facebook Sunday night they are saddened and disappointed by Nelson’s resignation and apologized for a previous post on the situation.

“When someone is living outside of Church teaching or participating in behavior not in line with Church teaching and makes it known publicly, they cannot fulfill their primary mission to lead by example,” the post read.

Parents of West Catholic High School softball players will meet with school staff Monday to talk about what’s next.

The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids released the following statement to media outlets regarding Nelson’s resignation:

“As a mission of the Catholic Church, Catholic schools are places where students come to learn and know the Church’s teachings, one of which is the definition of marriage as a union between one man and one woman. For this reason, Catholic school administrators, teachers, or staff members that persist in public acts that are contrary to Catholic teachings disqualify themselves from the opportunity to continue in their leadership role within a Catholic school. Bishop Walkowiak is grateful to the leadership team of West Catholic High School for working with staff to ensure that the Catholic faith is presented in a way fully in accord with the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

