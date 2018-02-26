West Michigan Home and Garden Show – a sure sign of Spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If this weather isn’t making you think spring is right around the corner, then this next segment will! It’s time for the West Michigan Home and Garden Show.
Everything for Your Home & Garden – All in One Place! West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 39th season! With 14 feature gardens, 5 free seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors featuring every product and service you’ll ever need, all under one roof, this is the show to attend!
Show Dates & Hours:
Thu, Mar 1: 3pm-9pm
Fri, Mar 2: 12pm-9:30pm
Sat, Mar 3: 10am-9pm
Sun, Mar 4: 11am-6pm
Admission:
Adults: $10 | Children 6-14: $4
Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18
Videos for:
Brix Soda
African American Beauty School