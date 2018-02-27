2 injured in Kzoo Co. house fire; no working smoke detectors

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say there were no working smoke detectors inside a home when a fire broke out Tuesday, injuring two people.

The blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a house located at 15095 Fort Custer Drive in Augusta.

Fire crews said four people were inside the house at the time. One person had to jump from a second-floor balcony to escape the flames and smoke.

Two people were hospitalized — one for smoke inhalation and the other had a broken arm, authorities told 24 Hour News 8.

The house was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

