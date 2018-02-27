Almena Twp. leaving Paw Paw Fire Dept. contract





PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Almena Township will not renew its contract with the Paw Paw Fire Department next year.

The board made that decision at a meeting earlier this month. The township supervisor told 24 Hour News 8 it doesn’t want to part ways with Paw Paw fire services entirely, but it’s unclear what a future agreement may look like.

The move by the township has community members confused and concerned about what this could mean for their safety in the future.

“I think it’s quite a slap in the face for them to be even thinking about this after all the service this department has provided them for very little money,” Almena Township resident Ronald Douglas said.

He was the chief of the Paw Paw Fire Department from 1983 to 1984 and said his family has had several members who have served as chief.

“It’s just plain scary is what it is,’ his wife Mary Ann Douglas said.

Current Paw Paw Fire Chief Samuel Carlsen says Almena Township’s decision to not renew its contract could put residents in jeopardy.

“You’re looking at around five- to six-minute response time from this station here to those areas, which many departments struggle with that right now. They struggle with response times and they also struggle with manpower, Carlsen said.

Here’s how the agreement currently works: The fire department serves the Village of Paw Paw, Paw Paw Township, as well as portions of neighboring Waverly, Almena and Antwerp townships. Each township pays into the agreement based on its state equalized value: the square miles of the area and the number of the calls it makes.

Last year, the contract cost Almena Township $34,421. A millage of .9384 mils per year paid for its contribution.

All of the money goes toward fire services, not toward paying the firefighters, who are all volunteers.

The township says it is exploring how coverage would continue with another department or mutual aid.

But Carlsen isn’t convinced eliminating the contract is the best option.

“We’ve done so well the past 150 years,” he said of the department. “People know us as the department to call, people know us as the manpower area, people know that Paw Paw Fire Department no matter what will be there. So we want our taxpayers to have the information early so they can go to their elected officials or these board meetings and get the information out and voice their opinion on what they feel should be done in their areas.”

Waverly Township says it has discussed its future with Paw Paw fire, but nothing has been decided yet.

