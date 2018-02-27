Meijer Gardens butterfly exhibition opens Thurs.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A family favorite is returning to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

The annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies are Blooming exhibition at the metro Grand Rapids venue opens to the public Thursday. It runs through April 30.

Meijer Gardens says the exhibition draws more than 185,000 visitors annually. With more than 7,000 tropical butterflies of about 60 species, it’s the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the country.

The Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, where the butterflies live, is kept at 85 degrees and 70 percent humidity so they will be comfortable.

Access to the exhibition is included in admission to Meijer Gardens. Tickets are $14.50 for adults, $11 for seniors and students, $7 for children ages 5 to 13, $4 for children ages 3 and 4, and free for children age 2 or younger.

