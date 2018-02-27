Dairy processing plant in Greenville to create 33 jobs

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wisconsin-based dairy processing company is building a facility and creating new jobs in Greenville.

Foremost Farms is investing $57.9 million in a site in the Greenville Industrial park to create a 55,000-square-foot milk condensing facility, which is expected to create 33 new jobs during its first phase.

Once open, the plant will condense about 386,000 gallons of raw milk per day and turn it into condensed milk solids like cream and skim milk.

In a release, Foremost Farms said it hopes this initial investment will lead to the development of a “large-scale dairy processing campus” in the next several years. The release said the company hopes to break ground on the facility in the next few weeks and be operational by the end of the year.

