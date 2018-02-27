Deputies: Shoplifter called in Target bomb threat

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a woman who made a bomb threat to a Gaines Township Target to divert attention while she was shoplifting.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in November last year at the Target located at 1925 Market Place Dr. in Gaines Township. Target employees received a call saying they had eight minutes to evacuate the building before a bomb would blow up.

The store and an adjacent Staples were evacuated due to the threat.

Investigators determined the phone call originated from Victoria Smith, who confessed to making the call. She was charged with making a false report of a bomb threat and is in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bond.

