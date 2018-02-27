Discover a great venue for your next event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know what makes a special event so special? It’s the atmosphere, food, and location of course. Sometimes finding the right place for your event takes a little searching. We wanted to pass along one idea we recently discovered, the Crossroads Conference Center at the Holiday Inn Express South in Grand Rapids.

The location of this spot is really convenient too, it’s near M-6 and U-S 131

If you “like” their Facebook page, Crossroads Conference Center, you’ll be entered into a drawing where they will choose a name. That person will get 15% off any social event at their facility. To get in on this special, don’t wait, the drawing will happen in 24 hours!

Crossroads has another promotion as well, if you book an event there now through the end of May, you’ll get 15% off the price. If you’d like details about holding your event there call 616-656-7777.

6569 Clay Avenue SW – Grand Rapids

Website: http://www.crossroadsbanquet.com/home.html

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/crossroadsbanquets/?hc_ref=ARSzZB2Z0aM5RTGmyDE7d2xcSQRXOCLXOBqWaAsKNLsojBGZzcd5doq6SwBlbtLfz-c

