KCAS closed after dog tests positive for illness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is closed while crews work to disinfect it after a dog test positive for a rare illness.

The decision comes after a dog housed at the shelter tested positive for Leptospirosis. The dog was infected prior to arriving at the shelter, according to a Kent County Health Department news release.

“The shelter is being disinfected for the protection of the other animals. Thankfully, we do not see any symptoms of the illness in any other animals housed here,” administrative health officer Adam London said in the release.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease which very rarely is transmitted to humans. The symptoms in dogs vary from no signs of illness while in other cases can be deadly. In people, infections can cause flu-like symptoms and liver or kidney disease.

The disease can spread to other dogs if not handled appropriately. Leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics and controlled by thorough sanitation and limited exposure to other pets, the release said.

The dog was isolated and given antibiotics as a precaution last week when veterinarians suspected it was infected.

The shelter plans to reopen by the end of the week.

If you have questions regarding pending adoptions, stray animals, animal surrender or other services, call 616.632.7300.

