Lawn equipment stolen from Allegan Co. business

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen property from an Allegan County business.

Lawn care equipment was stolen early Tuesday morning from MnS Lawn Care Services in Otsego Township.

Authorities describe the suspect’s vehicle as a mid-to-late 1990s dark blue and silver Chevrolet truck with an extended cab and tonneau cover. There is a University of Michigan sticker on the left side of the back window.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Lytle at mlytle@allegancounty.org or 269.673.0500 ext. 4286, or call Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

