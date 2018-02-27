Lions place franchise tag on Ziggy Ansah

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Lions announced they have placed the franchise tag on defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

The tag means Ansah will play for the Lions on a one-year deal worth around $17 million. The exact figure will be determined when the NFL sets the salary cap for the upcoming season.

A franchise tag’s value is based on the average of the top five salaries from the player’s position or 120 percent of the player’s former salary, whichever figure is higher.

Ansah finished last season with 12 sacks, 44 tackles and one forced fumble. His 44 career sacks are fifth-most in Lions history.

After Ansah and the team’s rookie class are paid, the team will have around $25 million in cap space to spend in free agency.

