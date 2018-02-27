Man sentenced for setting 7 fires in SW Michigan

Related Coverage Authorities: Man admits to setting 7 fires

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The man responsible for a series of arson in southwest Michigan last year is going to prison.

Kyle Norden, 40, of the Hartford area, was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison with credit for 129 days served and was ordered to pay $511,463.05 in restitution and court fees. Norden pleaded guilty to two counts of arson for his role in seven fires in Van Buren and Berrien counties.

The fires happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 20 in Bangor, Hartford, Keeler and Watervliet townships. Each of them involved abandoned residences or detached outbuildings, and there were no injuries in any of the incidents.

After someone tipped off Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott to Norden as a suspect, he confessed to setting all seven fires during an interview with authorities. A K-9 unit from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was brought in to check out the scenes and identified the presence of accelerants.

