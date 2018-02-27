MDOT holding open house about I-96 project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A major section of I-96 in Grand Rapids will close in mid-April for the start of a construction project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will host a project meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at its office, located at 1420 Front Ave. in Grand Rapids.

The project will close eastbound I-96 for reconstruction between West River Drive and the Grand River. MDOT will also make bridge improvements over US-131, the Grand River, Coit Avenue, Monroe Avenue and West River Drive.

The eastbound work will be done from mid-April through mid-June.

The westbound work will be done from mid-June through mid-August.

The project will also extend and widen the ramp from Plainfield to westbound I-96.

Because the project will focus on different areas throughout the summer, detours and where the highway closes will vary for the duration of the project.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

