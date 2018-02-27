New center offers therapy for kids with autism





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new center is helping West Michigan children with autism learn behaviors that will allow them to succeed later in life.

The Lighthouse Autism Center was started in Indiana 15 years ago. It has now expanded into Michigan for the first time with a facility in Portage.

Autism Speaks says autism is one of the fastest growing developmental disorders in the country. Sagan Jones, a happy and curious child, was diagnosed with it less than a year ago.

“We knew he was behind in his language somehow. We weren’t sure what it was at first,” Bill Jones said.

Now, Sagan goes every day to the new Lighthouse Autism Center in Portage, where he plays and takes part in ABA therapy.

Sandy Maggioli, the CFO of Lighthouse, and her husband founded the organization after they saw how much their son, who is now 19, benefited from Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

“Think about it: A child usually learns by imitating what other people do. Most of our kids don’t imitate, so if they’re not imitating, how are they going to learn?” Maggioli said.

ABA teaches replacement behavior. The method aims to replace behaviors like screaming or slapping and with a behavior that’s acceptable.

“Before we came here, she was having difficulties with social interaction and potty training, having meltdowns and not doing too well with routines,” said Andrea Swabash, mother of 5-year-old Melody.

Melody was diagnosed in December. She has been coming to Lighthouse for the last month.

“She’s done a complete 180. It is so wonderful,” Swabash said.

Lighthouse doesn’t take the place of school. The goal is to reach kids when they’re preschool-aged and help them learn the skills that will allow them to be successful in school.

“Every child that’s here has a very specific program. It’s different because every child with autism is different. There’s not a cookie cutter system that we have. It’s very individualized and that’s why it works,” Maggioli said.

Lighthouse Autism Center is hosting an open house from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 6 at the Portage center, located at 2314 Helen Ave., suite 200.

