Parking lots to close amid Studio Park work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The parking squeeze in downtown Grand Rapids is about to get even tighter.

The city is preparing to close two large lots just south of Van Andel Arena as a major construction project is set to get underway.

Area 4 will close March 7 and Area 5 will close in mid-April.

City parking officials told 24 Hour News 8 downtown workers who use the space — the monthly permit holders — have already, for the most part, been transitioned to other city lots. The concern is now notifying visitors who may rely on the lots at night or over the weekend.

“We’re trying to get people to use the GR Park App, which is on iOS or Android,” Mobile GR Parking Manager Josh Naramore told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday. “That’ll tell you in real time how much parking is available and how much it costs.

“But then also we have facilities (parking ramps) that we have available as well,” he continued. “So there are facilities to handle the visitors. You’re just going to have to handle it a little bit differently than you’re used to.”

>>Online: Downtown visitor mobility and parking guide

The parking lots are being closed to make way for the Studio Park project, a $140 million development that will include a movie theater, hotel, apartments, an office space and a parking ramp.

>>Online: Studio Park project schedule

The ramp will house 900 parking spaces, including 300 that will be leased to the city.

Developers will break ground on the project this spring. It’s expected to be finished in the fall of 2019.

