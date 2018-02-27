SCOTUS scuttles lawsuit over casino land

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — In a 6-3 ruling issued Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court brought an end to the federal lawsuit that threatened to close Gun Lake Casino.

David Patchak filed the federal lawsuit in 2008, challenging the decision take land into trust for the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians. By taking the land into trust, the tribe was allowed to build Gun Lake Casino near Wayland, which opened in 2011.

The case wound its way through the courts, including a 2012 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that Patchak had standing to sue the government. After that decision, however, Congress passed the Gun Lake Act, reaffirming the land was properly put into trust for the tribe and removing jurisdiction for federal courts to review the decision. The act directed the courts to dismiss Patchak’s lawsuit, which a federal judge did in June 2015.

Patchak challenged the new law, saying it was unconstitutional for Congress to direct the courts how to rule in a specific case. In November 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case.

In the Supreme Court’s ruling, the majority of justices upheld the Gun Lake Act and the dismissal of Patchak’s lawsuit, though they were split on exactly why Patchak’s case should fail.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan found the Gun Lake Act did not violate the Constitution. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor ruled against Patchak on the grounds of governmental immunity.

Justices John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy and Neil Gorsuch dissented, saying Congress should not be allowed to dictate which side should win a particular lawsuit. They say that decision lies with the judiciary.

Responding to the decision, Scott Sprague, chairman of the Gun Lake Tribe, wrote in a statement:

“This decision ends a decades-long struggle, and ensures the Tribe can carry on our Elders’ vision for growth and self-sufficiency. We are thankful the Supreme Court upheld the many lower court decisions in favor of the Tribe. This is a significant development for not only the Tribe, but also all of Indian Country.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

