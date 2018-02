GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’ve experienced a spinal cord injury, the very smallest of things like standing and walking, can be a huge hardship. Those things can even seem impossible, but strides in recovery are being made every day.

Those advances are happening right in our backyard. Today we’ve got an inspiring story from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit