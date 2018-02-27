Student brings airsoft gun to school, questioned

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A preteen boy may face charges after bringing an airsoft gun to a charter school in Wyoming.

A Vista Charter Academy spokesperson told 24 Hour 8 school officials were made aware Monday that a student had an airsoft gun. They immediately confiscated the weapon and called police.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says its officers were summoned to the school in the area of 32n Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE around 11 a.m. The 12-year-old boy was taken into custody, questioned and then released to his parents.

Police described the airsoft gun as a black handgun with an orange tip. They say there’s no evidence to suggest the boy intended to harm anyone. It’s not entirely clear why he brought the airsoft gun to school.

Wyoming police are still investigating, after the county prosecutor’s office will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.

In a Tuesday email, the school told 24 Hour News 8 that though there was no lockdown, staff members “followed the appropriate safety protocols.”

“We encourage our students to follow “hear something, see something, say something,” and we’re proud of our students who spoke up,” one statement read in part. “We will cooperate fully with local law enforcement officials, and want to assure our parents and community we take seriously maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for our students.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

