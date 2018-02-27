Vicksburg Middle School holds walkout

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at Vicksburg Middle School held a walkout protesting gun violence Tuesday morning.

Students now standing for 17 minutes to honor those who died in Parkland. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/RIkI7IYaIM — Brady Gillum (@Brady_Gillum) February 27, 2018

The students walked out of the school for 17 minutes, one for each of the victims in the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. One student said a threat to Vicksburg High School last week prompted them to take part in the protest.

“This isn’t about gun control. This is about school safety in general.” pic.twitter.com/t2isuE3aA9 — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) February 27, 2018

Organizers of the protest said they want to feel safe at school.

“We should feel safe coming to school,” said eighth grader Noah Hahn. “We’re here to learn, not look behind our backs all day long. We’ve just had enough.”

There have been walkouts nationwide after the fatal shooting to protest gun violence to push for stricter gun control and expanded mental health resources.

Grand Rapids Public Schools will also hold a walkout at 10 a.m. March 14. GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal said the entire district will take part. The district is sending permission slips home to parents to decide if they want to let their children participate.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

