Authorities searching for missing Berrien Co. kayaker

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man who went missing Tuesday while kayaking on the Paw Paw River.

Authorities received a report at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday regarding a 35-year-old Niles man who went missing while kayaking on the river near Watervliet.

While traveling down the river, two kayaks struck a log. One person swam to shore, and the other person is currently missing.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is conducting a search for the man. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

