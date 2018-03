KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Caledonia got revenge for two losses to East Kentwood in O-K Red Conference play with a big win Wednesday.

The Fighting Scots knocked off the undefeated Falcons 46-45 in a district semifinal. Anna LaMonaco led the Scots with 14 points.

In other high school girls basketball district semifinals, Muskegon beat Reeths Puffer 69-37 and Jenison topped Zeeland West 49-24.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Wednesday’s winners advance to district finals Friday.

