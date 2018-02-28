Cleanup kits to be handed out to those affected by flooding

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cleanup kits will be handed out to people affected by the recent flooding in Kalamazoo County Wednesday.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are teaming up to hand out the kits from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lakewood Fire Station, located at 3100 E. Lake Street in Kalamazoo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said crews will be in neighborhoods again Wednesday to assess flood damage.

Authorities are reminding resident who need assistance to call 211.

In Comstock Township, the Kalamazoo River reached a record level of 11.69 feet Saturday. That was about 8 inches higher than the previous record flood of April 1947.

