Ferris State beats SVSU, advances in GLAIC tourney

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State men’s basketball, ranked No. 2 among Division II teams, is continuing its dominance in the postseason, beating Saginaw Valley State Wednesday.
Ferris State won 113-84 to advance to the GLIAC Tournament semifinals.
Muskegon alum DeShaun Thower had 20 points for the Bulldogs, including three three-pointers and a big assist to Marquise Mayfield.
Ferris State, ranked No. 1 in the GLIAC, ended the regular season 29-1.
