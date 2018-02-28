Ferris State beats SVSU, advances in GLAIC tourney





BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State men’s basketball, ranked No. 2 among Division II teams, is continuing its dominance in the postseason, beating Saginaw Valley State Wednesday.

Ferris State won 113-84 to advance to the GLIAC Tournament semifinals.

Muskegon alum DeShaun Thower had 20 points for the Bulldogs, including three three-pointers and a big assist to Marquise Mayfield.

Ferris State, ranked No. 1 in the GLIAC, ended the regular season 29-1.

