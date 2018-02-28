FL teacher urges more thorough school safety





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two weeks after 17 people were murdered inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a Michigan man teaching in the Florida district is sharing his grief and opinions on the shooting.

Joshua Liggins believes the conversation surrounding school safety, though difficult and politically polarizing, must continue.

“It’s unbelievable that you could drop your kid off at school and turn around and that’s the last time you saw them,” the sixth grade math teacher told 24 Hour News 8 in a Facetime interview Wednesday.

Liggins grew up in Detroit, attended Cornerstone University and directed student ministries at Thornapple Valley Church before moving to Florida. In 2015, he accepted a teaching position at Coral Springs Middle School, one of the schools that feeds into Douglas High.

Jaime Guttenberg, a 14-year-old student killed in the shooting, was one of his first students.

“Jaime was one of the funniest, sweetest girls I ever had. Somebody that come in the room and they light up the room,” Liggins said. “She used to bring me letters all the time telling me how awesome of a teacher I was and that we were BFFs.”

The day of the shooting, Liggins sent several frantic messages to former students, including to Jaime.

The rest of the district returned to school while the high school canceled classes for two weeks — students weren’t back at Douglas until Wednesday.

The day after the shooting, Liggins couldn’t help but break down in front of students.

“We were back at school the next day and I couldn’t even look at them,” he recounted. “Every time I looked at their faces, I thought of her and I just cried. For three days there were just nothing but tears.”

Since that day, Liggins is questioning how the country prioritizes student safety.

“We do not protect our schools the same way we protect who we consider important,” Liggins said. “I won’t even dignify him enough to say his name, but the person that shot all of these students, he is better protected (in jail) than any one of the students will be at any of the schools in this county at any point the rest of this year.”

He believes all schools should have single, two-door entry points with bulletproof “everything” and metal detectors after the first set of doors. He also believes there should be armed guards around the perimeter of schools.

He’s not sold on arming all teachers, however.

“I think it should be a conversation. I’m not on the side where it’s like, hey this is what we must do and I’m not on the side where that’s completely ignorant. I think that at the end of the day things need to be done to make our schools safer,” Liggins explained. “It should never be something a teacher has to think about. How am I going to protect my kids if a shooter gets in here? It should be in our minds that, we are in one of the most safe, impenetrable places that there are in America.”

Liggins acknowledged the MSDStrong shirt he wore for the interview, but he’d “rather not be this unified and still have those kids here.”

