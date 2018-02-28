Grand Rapids man pleads to fraud charges

Related Coverage Man faces federal charges for credit card fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has admitted to breaking into a home and stealing mail in order to commit credit card fraud.

Kahwahnas Nucumbhi Potts, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Potts broke into a home on Grand Rapids’ northeast side in December 2015. He used information stolen during that break-in to steal the homeowner’s identity, using the victim’s name to activate a credit card. Potts then used that card to withdraw more than $16,000 from area ATMs over the course of two months.

He also stole mail between May 2015 and April 2016 and used victims’ information to open more credit cards.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, charges of possession of stolen mail and unlawful use of Social Security account numbers were dismissed.

Potts is expected to be sentenced to between two and 10 years in prison for the credit card fraud charge, which will be served in addition to the sentence he gets for the identity theft. He’ll also have to pay restitution.

