GVSU president announces retirement

WATCH: GVSU President Thomas Haas addresses campus to announce his retirement.

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University President Thomas Haas announced his retirement Wednesday.

Haas has worked in higher education for the last 35 years and has been the president of GVSU since 2006. He is the university’s fourth president.

Haas is an internationally recognized expert in hazardous material transportation, strategic planning and higher education leadership.

