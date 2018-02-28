Home invasion suspect investigated for larcenies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have already arrested a man about whom residents had posted online warnings and that he’s a home invasion suspect.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said Taylor Kemp was arrested Sunday by the Grand Rapids Police Department on an unrelated charge. The post did not specify the nature of that charge.

However, online Kent County jail records show Kemp, 25, is being held on charges of malicious destruction of police or fire property and breaking and entering.

A Facebook post with a photo of Kemp was making its rounds on social media, saying surveillance video had showed him trying to get into a home Saturday.

The sheriff’s department said he is a person of interest in several larceny complaints.

Authorities added that at the time of his arrest, he was free on bond as he awaited trial on a first-degree home invasion charge. Details surrounding that case were not immediately available.

