HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland has a new city manager.

On Wednesday, the city council chose Keith Van Beek to fill the position.

Van Beek comes from Ottawa County, where he served as deputy administrator.

He is among 60 people who applied to fill the position vacated by Ryan Cotton, who resigned in June 2017. The two other finalists for the job were Novi Assistant Manager Victor Cardenas and Redford Township, Michigan Supervisor Tracey Schultz Kobylarz.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit