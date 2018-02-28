Man arrested after police chase, crash in Ottawa Co.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led deputies on a chase in Ottawa County Tuesday.

It started around 11:30 p.m. when deputies pulled over an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street in Georgetown Township.

The driver pulled over but then soon fled eastbound on Chicago Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

As the deputy was terminating the pursuit, authorities say the vehicle lost control and went off the road. The vehicle clipped a building and sign before it rolled into a nearby parking lot, deputies said.

The driver and a passenger were not injured but were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Deputies say the driver is being held on fleeing and eluding, driving while intoxicated and possession of a stolen vehicle charges.

The case remains under investigation.

