Man arrested for bomb threat to Kzoo Co. court

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a bomb threat to the Kalamazoo County Court House Family Division.

The threat was made on Friday and police arrested the suspect, a 23-year-old Portage man, without incident Tuesday after investigating the case.

He faces a charge of threat of a bomb/harmful device. The charge is a felony and the suspect could face up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $2,000.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

