Man found guilty of drunkenly driving lawn mower

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — A Dowagiac man was found guilty of drunk driving on a riding lawn mower down a Cass County road Tuesday.

Steven Bakeman, 32, was driving down Cass County road after a neighborhood dispute, authorities said.

After being stopped by police, he was arrested and taken to Cass County Jail, where he took two Breathalyzer tests registering at .27 and .28. The legal limit in Michigan is .08.

During the Tuesday trail, deputies said the lawn mower had no lights and was traveling down a darkened road. Cass County Deputies Taryn Adams and Joshua Zielke testified that they responded to an assault complaint involving Beckman and ended up making a drunk driving arrest on June 11, 2017.

Authorities said Bakeman was drinking so heavily that children in the area got help from a neighbor.

A jury deliberated for about 10 minutes before unanimously giving a guilty verdict.

Bakeman is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. April 13.

