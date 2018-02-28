Man hospitalized after crashing into Portage business

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle crashed into a building in Portage Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday at a Meijer gas station, located at 5229 S Westnedge Ave. Police said the 51-year-old Portage man likely suffered a medical event while pulling into the parking lot, which caused him to strike the building and cause severe damage.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident. Police said drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

