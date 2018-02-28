Man kept Kentwood schools job despite theft trial





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood Schools custodian being investigated for the murder of a student kept his job after going to trial after being accused of stealing from the girls’ locker room in 2014.

Quinn James was accused of stealing from the girls’ locker room at East Kentwood High School in 2014, three months after authorities started investigating him for allegedly raping another teen.

He remained a district employee until last year, when he was accused of repeatedly raping East Kentwood student Mujey Dumbuya. Now, police are looking at him as they investigate the 16-year-old’s murder.

“I think he’s just extremely arrogant, I think he’s dangerous and he’s smart,” said Samantha VanderMolen, who is named as a victim in the 2014 larceny case James stood trial for.

VanderMolen was an East Kentwood student on the school cross country team back then. She and her teammates got into school early on Sept. 26, 2014 for a 6 a.m. team run. When they got back, a total of three phones and iPods were missing.

“We thought it was another student that had gone into the locker room,” she said. “We reported it to security who ended up reporting it to police.”

The police investigation found video outside of the locker room showing James entering and leaving the locker room at the time the devices were stolen.

“He was the only person coming in and out of the locker room while we were gone,” said VanderMolen. “The only person. I’m positive, I saw the video.”

Court documents show he was also captured on video with a phone in his hand outside, then going behind a garbage can and to his car before returning to the building.

Even with the video, he wasn’t found guilty. VanderMolen said she doesn’t understand why. One juror on the case told 24 Hour News 8 it was because of one juror who said she needed more proof.

“I think the jury failed in missing something so blatant and so obvious,” said VanderMolen.

The district was aware of the trial and the evidence. Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff said the incident wasn’t enough of a reason to remove James from his job at the school.

“The district respected the decision by the jurors and the criminal justice system and Mr. James continued with his employment,” said Zoerhoff.

