Michigan’s net fishing season opens Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — If you enjoy fishing with nets in Michigan waters, now is the time to do it.

The state’s hand netting season opens Thursday, while the dip netting season opens March 20. Both seasons close May 31.

The Department of Natural Resources says species that can be taken during both seasons include bowfin, carp, goldfish, gizzard shad, longnose gar, smelt and suckers.

Waters open to hand netting include the Great Lakes, Lake St. Clair, the St. Clair River, the Detroit River and the St. Marys River. That also includes tributaries to those waters from the mouth to a half-mile upstream.

Waters open to dip netting include all Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula streams, except designated trout streams.

All other waters are closed to those activities.

