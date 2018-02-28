MSP: Be wary of scam calls threatening charges

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are warning people not to be taken in by scammers claiming to be with law enforcement and threatening charges.

MSP says scam victims can get automated voice messages urging them to return a call to either the “local county courthouse” or “local law enforcement” because they face “serious allegations.” Authorities say the crooks are just trying to coerce you into sending them money.

MSP reminded residents that they shouldn’t give personal information to unknown callers and shouldn’t respond to such messages. If you’re really concerned about charges and want to talk to authorities, you should look up the numbers for your local police department or courthouse yourself.

If you think you’re the victim of a scam, you can contact your local law enforcement and also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

