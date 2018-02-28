Police: Robber who pistol-whipped worker arrested

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say they arrested the man who assaulted a camera shop employee during an armed robbery Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Mark’s Photo and Video on S. Division Avenue south of 36th Street. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the robber struck the worker with his handgun and then ran off with stolen property.

Police set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 to look for the suspect. Citizens tipped off officers when they saw him running away. Within half an hour, police had found the suspect only a few blocks away and arrested him.

Nearby schools were locked down while the search was underway.

The employee who was hit was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Police say the suspect is expected to face multiple felonies. His name was not released Wednesday evening pending arraignment, which could happen as early as Thursday.

