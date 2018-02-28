Police seeking St. Joseph armed robbery suspect

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery around 10:27 p.m. Tuesday at the Marathon gas station located at 2805 Niles Ave. in St. Joseph.

Authorities said the suspect went into the store wearing a black ski mask carrying a black pistol and ordered the clerk to give him money. The suspect took the money and left the scene on foot.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the St. Joseph Public Safety Department at 269.985.0300 or on Facebook, or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

