School threats investigated in Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Berrien County students may face criminal charge after allegedly threatening attacks at schools.

The two students in question attend Watervliet schools and Andrews Academy in Berrien Springs. In both cases, authorities say, they sent “electronic communications” indicating an attack.

In a Wednesday release, the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office said authorities determined that neither student actually had any intention of hurting anyone. Regardless, prosecutors said there are laws against such threats.

The juvenile court in Berrien County may reject the petition for criminal charges or decide to handle the matter informally, so prosecutors did not provide specific details.

There were also investigations involving Berrien Springs schools, where students reported overhearing discussion of school shootings but there were not consistent descriptions of what was said; and St. Joseph schools, where a message posted on Snapchat caused “anxiety” but there was no threat. Additionally, a conversation about school shootings heard at Bridgman schools several months ago was recently reported.

Prosecutors said charges aren’t being filed in any of those cases because they don’t meet the standards for criminal offenses.

“All of these recent incidents involve minors. All the situations were found to be without a real basis to believe an actual act of violence was planned. They all appear to be minors saying words regarding school shootings in order to garner attention,” the prosecutor’s office said in the release.

The prosecutor’s office noted the slew of incidents is likely a result of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida two weeks ago that killed 17 people. Still, authorities said parents and students should understand the gravity of making such threats and that charges will be pursued when appropriate.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

