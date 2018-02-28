Storm could bring rain, snow to W. MI Thursday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — March is typically thought of as a transitional month as spring-like weather goes head-to-head with winter. This will likely play out Thursday, just days after warm weather reminded us that spring is right around the corner.

An area of low pressure located near Lafayette, Indiana will intensify as it shifts to the east Thursday morning. By early evening, it will be located just south of Cleveland. This will place the southern Lower Peninsula in the sweet spot for potentially heavy rainfall — and snow.

This will be a fast-moving system that will bring precipitation to West Michigan for 12 to 16 hours.

The question remains what will it leave behind. It will likely first bring rain as the system heads towards Michigan. For areas including South Haven, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek — Storm Team 8 is forecasting rain for the morning commute, which will likely change by the evening commute.

The rainfall forecast has the potential for as little as a few hundredths of an inch north of M-46 to as much as one to two inches near I-94. This will not help the receding Kalamazoo River and its tributaries.

What makes this system even more complicated is the fact West Michigan will see a transition to snow during the day. Depending how fast the transition happens will factor in to how much snow falls.

Like the projected rainfall amounts, there will be a widespread in terms of snowfall. There could trace amounts to as much as six to eight inches are possible. It appears Grand Rapids has a good chance to receive two to three inches of snow with lesser amounts north and higher amounts to the southeast.

Considering the complexity of the storm, there remains quite a spread in the forecast models.

A blustery, cold wind will accompany any rain or snow. A sustained wind will increase from the east-northeast between 15 to 25 mph with higher gust exceeding 35 mph. This will make temperatures in the 30s feel much colder with windchills in the 20s throughout the day.

This weather event is one of those complex storm systems that will hopefully come into focus as we get closer to Thursday. Therefore, expect tweaks to the forecast that will be updated online and 24 Hour News 8 throughout the day. You can also follow the Storm Team 8 team on social media for updates.

