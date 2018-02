GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The longest running American musical in Broadway history has arrived here in West Michigan for a one night show! eightWest is joined today by Jennifer Fouche a Michigan native and one of the stars of the show!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – 7:30 p.m.

millerauditorium.com

(269) 387-2300

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit